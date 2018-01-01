Time for a Detox

January seems like the perfect time to reset in several areas of our lives. It’s also a great time for detoxification. When a new year begins many of us are motivated to re-organize our lives to become healthier, happier, and more in control. Detoxing is the perfect way to revive our bodies so they can function more efficiently and gain resilience.

Unfortunately, conventional medicine doesn’t always acknowledge toxicity as an important health concern, but numerous studies have shown that it can be the underlying cause to may chronic symptoms. You can compare toxins in your body to dirt in an engine. A dirty engine cannot run well because the parts won’t make contact with one another. When our bodies “biological engine” is full of toxins the communication between its major systems won’t run well. That’s why it’s important that we make time to clean our engines!

How do you start a detox? Begin by lightening your toxic load. Eliminate coffee, alcohol, cigarettes, saturated fats, and refined sugars even if it’s just for a short time. These are all obstacles in your healing process. A diet that supports eliminating toxins consists of plenty of organic, fresh vegetables and fruit and moderate amount of water. Exercise is also a great detoxifier as well as a great night’s sleep. A probiotic with at least 8 to 10 strains of organisms enhances nutrient absorption and decreases inflammation.

Once you have things running smoothly on the inside, it’s time to focus on the outside. Start by exfoliating 2 to 3 times a week with cleanser that has exfoliating particles. Using a clay mask 1- 2 times a week is also a helpful way to pull out impurities in the skin. Now that you’ve whisked away the oil and dead skin, maintain it by using a moisturizer with sunscreen and antioxidants like Vitamin C.

I encourage you to start off this year with a detox! There are also several programs out there that you can research that fit your budget and schedule if you’d like to have a specific plan. Make this year the year that you reclaim your health!

Monique deGroot is the owner of Murrieta Day Spa which is located at 41885 Ivy St. in Murrieta.