Temecula Valley Hospital Earns National Award for Quality

Highlighting its nationally recognized achievements in patient safety and quality, Temecula Valley Hospital was named a Top General Hospital by The Leapfrog Group for the first time. The Leapfrog Top Hospital award is widely acknowledged as one of the most competitive honors American hospitals can receive. The Top Hospital designation is awarded by The Leapfrog Group, an independent hospital watchdog organization.

“Receiving the Leapfrog Top Hospital honor is something that our physicians and staff should be very proud of. Only 6 hospitals in California received the Top General Hospital award,” said Darlene Wetton, CEO, Temecula Valley Hospital. “Our team values quality and patient safety as the core of the care we provide to our community. The Top Hospital designation is the gold standard for comparing hospitals on safety, quality, and efficiency, empowering patients the lifesaving information they need to make informed decisions on where to receive their healthcare.”

Among thousands of hospitals in the country, Temecula Valley Hospital received a Top General Hospital distinction, recognized nationally alongside 45 Top General Hospitals, 6 of them in California.

Performance across many areas of hospital care is considered in establishing the qualifications for the award, including infection rates and the hospital’s capacity to prevent medication errors. The rigorous standards are defined in each year’s Top Hospital Methodology.

“We are proud to recognize Temecula Valley Hospital as a 2017 Leapfrog Top Hospital. This demonstrates extraordinary dedication to patients and the local community. The entire staff and board deserve praise for putting quality first and achieving results,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of Leapfrog.

To qualify for the Top Hospitals distinction, hospitals must submit a Leapfrog Hospital Survey. The selection of Top Hospitals 2017 is based on surveys from nearly 1,900 hospitals. To see the full list of institutions honored as 2017 Top Hospitals, visit www.leapfroggroup.org/tophospitals.

About the Leapfrog Group – Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps forward in the quality and safety of American health care. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey collects and transparently reports hospital performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information they need to make informed decisions. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog’s other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections.