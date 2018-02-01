Temecula Valley Hospital Earns 4-Star Medicare Hospital Compare Rating

Temecula Valley Hospital is making a name for itself. Not only has TVH recently won awards for Leapfrog “A” grades in safety, Top Hospital, and a Top Workplace in the Inland Empire; 4 Stars on Medicare Hospital Compare has been just added to its resume.

Hospital Compare was created through the efforts of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). According to the Medicare Hospital Compare website: “The Hospital Compare rating summarizes up to 57 quality measures, reflecting common conditions that hospitals treat, such as heart attacks or pneumonia. The overall rating shows how well each hospital performed, on average, compared to other hospitals in the U.S.

The Hospital Compare rating ranges from one to five stars. The more stars, the better a hospital performed on the available quality measures. The most common overall rating is 3 stars. The way that Hospital Compare calculates the star ratings is that survey information from one hospital is compared to that from others. More stars indicate better quality care than fewer stars.”

“I am excited about the recognition of our 4 Stars on Hospital Compare,” said Darlene Wetton, CEO, Temecula Valley Hospital. “Quality, patient experience and efficiency are very important to our TVH team values. I am grateful to our staff and medical team for the excellent care that we provide to our community.”

Pranav Kachhi MD, Chief of Staff for Temecula Valley Hospital, said, “This is truly a wonderful honor and a reflection of the exceptional providers that we have at TVH!”

About Temecula Valley Hospital – Temecula Valley Hospital brings advanced technology, innovative programs, patient centered and family sensitive care to area residents. The hospital features 140 private patient rooms; 24 hour a day emergency care; advanced cardiac and stroke care; orthopedics; and general and surgical specialties. For more information, visit www.temeculavalleyhospital.com

For more information, please visit the Medicare Hospital Compare website at: www.medicare.gov/hospitalcompare