Temecula Valley Hospital Hosts an Open House Celebration of New Wing

Temecula Valley Hospital’s new wing is set to open this summer. The new wing is a 29,000 square foot addition to the first floor on the east side of the hospital. This addition will allow TVH to expand cardiovascular and neuroscience services while advancing the capabilities of these programs.

The 1st floor addition includes two additional cardiac catheterization laboratories (cath labs), a neuro-interventional operating room, an endovascular hybrid operating room, seven additional Post-Anesthesia Care Unit bays, seven additional Ambulatory Care Unit bays, an additional CT scanner and a large community room for educational presentations and events. These additions will help TVH better meet the health care needs of the growing community and allow the hospital to bring advanced care to our residents.

By adding two additional cath labs, TVH will be able to nearly double the number of cardiac procedures that are currently performed.

The neuro-interventional operating room will support TVH’s efforts to be the only hospital in the region to provide advanced multidisciplinary stroke services. This new capability will allow residents to receive advanced neuroscience care at TVH and avoid emergency air transport out of the area to a tertiary medical center.

The endovascular hybrid operating room will support high-quality interventional imaging. It will allow physicians to perform procedures using real-time image guidance and assess effectiveness while managing perioperative complications. Development of an endovascular hybrid operating room will allow TVH to establish a high-quality, integrated heart and vascular program. The strength and collaboration within the hospital’s medical staff provides a strong foundation for building this program.

The Community Room will seat up to 100 attendees and will be dedicated to our local heroes. The beautiful photos that will be displayed in this new room will feature our first responders; fire, police and our dedicated active military and veterans.

The Open House celebration of the new addition is happening on Saturday, June 2nd. We invite the community to join in the fun with tours of the new hospital wing, activities for families and a special presentation of the new Heroes Community Room. The Open House will be from 9:30 am- 12:30 pm. The special opening ceremony presentation will happen at 10 am in the new TVH Community Room.

“We are excited about the opportunities that this new wing will provide to the hospital,” said Darlene Wetton, Chief Executive Officer, Temecula Valley Hospital. “The additional services will allow TVH to better meet the needs of the community as well as help the hospital develop programs that will continue to enhance the outcomes of our patients. We look forward to having our community as a part of our celebration on June 2, 2018!”

About Temecula Valley Hospital – Temecula Valley Hospital brings advanced technology, innovative programs, patient centered and family sensitive care to area residents. The hospital features 140 private patient rooms; emergency care featuring ER Reserve; advanced cardiac and stroke care; orthopedics; and general and surgical specialties. TVH is nationally recognized for Patient Safety by The Leapfrog Group, with a 2017 Top Hospital Award and 3 consecutive “A” Grades for Patient Safety in Fall 2016, Spring 2017 and Fall 2017. The hospital also recently received a 4 Star Medicare Hospital Compare Rating and the honor of the Inland Empire’s Top Workplaces 2017.

For more information, visit www.temeculavalleyhospital.com.