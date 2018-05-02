Time to Get Ready for Summer

Can you believe that summer is just around the corner? Whether you’re ready to slip into that new bathing suit or feeling completely unprepared, here are some easy beauty tips to help prepare you for the heat!

Use a Tinted Primer or Moisturizer with SPF – not everyone wants to wear full coverage foundation in the summer because of the heavy feel. Also, we tend to sweat a little more making our makeup slide around. A great solution is a tinted primer or moisturizer with an SPF. Glominerals has a great one and it gives you a little coverage with the protection you need without a cakey effect.

Protect Your Hair – wearing SPF on any exposed part of the body (especially the face) should be a given by now. But many people don’t think about protecting their hair the same way. The sun, sand, ocean, and even pool water can leave hair feeling brittle and fried. Moroccan Oil has a Glimmer Shine Spray that protects hair from moisture-zapping environmental elements while giving a beautiful shine in the process.

Facials are a Must – Regular facials are so important especially in the summer months when you’re exposed to the most damage. Even if you’re not able to get a facial done monthly doing regular at-home peels can help. Murad came out with Rapid Resurfacing Peel Wipes that smooth and exfoliate the skin with a powerful punch of Vitamin C. You can use them at home in between facials!

Try a Gel Manicure – Have you ever gotten a manicure and 2 days later it’s chipping away? Upgrading to gel polish gives you the natural look of normal polish but can last anywhere from 7 to 14 days. There are no drills used or damage done to the nails. The manicurist will just cure the special polish under a UV lamp and viola! You’re left with a set of beautiful nails that will actually last your whole vacation. Special Tip: Put sunscreen on your hands when you drive. It will prevent age spots and wrinkles!

These are just some quick and easy tips to make sure you’re ready for some fun in the sun. Also, make sure to stay hydrated! That is always a great way to make your hair, skin, and nails stay healthy.