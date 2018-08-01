Kick Start Your Self-Care

In this day and age, it’s pretty tough to make time for yourself. Between meetings, carpool, kid’s birthdays and play dates, it’s rare that we find the time to take a step away and just breathe. More and more studies are proving the importance of self-care in your daily routine. But, it’s not all bubble baths and glasses of wine. Self-care takes its form in things like eating right, getting enough sleep, and making sure you aren’t stretched too thin at work or with your schedule. After all, how can you be your best self if you aren’t paying enough attention to the person it starts with: YOU.

Getting enough sleep at night is one of the most beneficial things you can do for yourself. Try setting a sleep schedule by going to sleep and waking up at the same time each night. Leave those phones and electronics away from the bed at least one hour before your intended bed time to insure the deepest sleep. If you have trouble falling asleep, steep yourself a cup of chamomile tea to relax and help you wind down. A nightly routine is just as important as a morning routine.

Sometimes it’s just easier to grab a quick cup of coffee on your morning commute and forget about your hunger until lunch time. Being well nourished improves your eating habits throughout the day, so you’re less likely to reach for that donut in the break room and opt for a healthier option. Healthy body, healthy mind.

Remember that setting aside time for yourself is super important. Whether that’s a weekly class or a monthly membership to a spa, make sure that you are devoting time for things that you enjoy. You’re a hard worker, so celebrate that! A massage or facial once a month can make all of the difference. Including an indulgence in your routine can be the best way to reset your mental stress clock and leave you feeling rejuvenated and ready to take on your busy life.