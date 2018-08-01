LLUMC – Murrieta Enhances High-Quality Patient Care

Expectant mothers have immediate access to board-certified OB/GYN physicians 24/7, 365 days

Loma Linda University Medical Center (LLUMC) – Murrieta is pleased to introduce its new OB Hospitalist program to the Southwest Riverside region, offering 24/7 board-certified OB/GYN physicians for more robust patient care.

The OB Hospitalist program provides expectant mothers with immediate access to emergency and surgical assistance by an in-house physician regardless of time, location, or circumstance. OB Hospitalists serve as dedicated physicians for patients solely coming to a hospital. They are the first to evaluate and provide tailored care to patients, including delivery, emergency care or surgery.

“We have created an environment that our patients have come to expect and enjoy a higher level of care,” said Rene Tovar, Executive Director of Speciality Care Services at LLUMC – Murrieta. “Our priority is to take care of the patient first and ensure their needs are met during the most critical times.”

In years past, the standard process across healthcare institutions was for a certified OB/GYN nurse to evaluate a patient upon arrival, said Jennifer Ross, RN, manager of perinatal services at LLUMC – Murrieta. “Now, we have an in-house physician available to make the first connection and work alongside local community physicians.” Ross collaborated with community physicians, along with Murrieta’s leadership team earlier this year to bring the highly anticipated program to the region.

LLUMC – Murrieta currently offers an expansive selection of perinatal services, including calming birthing suites, skin-to-skin bonding program, lactation services and support groups. In addition to its comprehensive perinatal department, LLUMC – Murrieta has also been recognized for its commitment to delivering outstanding customer satisfaction. According to Tovar, in the third quarter of 2017, the organization ranked in the 99thpercentile of patient satisfaction via NRC Health. “Our commitment to our patients continues to grow stronger each day,” Tovar said. “We will never be satisfied until we can provide an experience beyond complimentary to their needs.”

For more information or to reserve a maternity tour, visit murrieta.lomalindahealth.org.

About Loma Linda University Medical Center – Murrieta (LLUMC – Murrieta) – Loma Linda University Medical Center brought its renowned commitment for premier health services to a new, state-of-the-art hospital in Murrieta. LLUMC – Murrieta serves southern California’s southwest Riverside County; including the communities of Murrieta, Temecula, Menifee, Canyon Lake, Wildomar and Lake Elsinore. LLUMC – Murrieta provides the highest quality medical care with a mission-focused team of medical professionals. LLUMC – Murrieta is part of Loma Linda University Health, which includes Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital, LLUMC – East Campus, Behavioral Medicine Center, Surgical Hospital, and physician clinics as well as Loma Linda University’s eight professional schools. LLUMC is

widely respected as a healthcare leader and is known for its pioneering and cutting-edge work in such areas as organ transplants, proton treatment for cancers, cardiac care, physical rehabilitation, acute

pediatric and adult care, as well as treatments for chemical dependence and other behavioral disorders. With a total of 1,048 beds, Loma Linda University Health offers over 100 academic programs and provides quality healthcare to 1.5 million outpatients and 40,000 inpatients each year. A Seventh-day Adventist organization, Loma Linda University Health is a faith-based health system with a mission “to continue the teaching and healing ministry of Jesus Christ.”