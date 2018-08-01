Universal Health Services, Inc. and Anthem Blue Cross of California Reach Agreement Continuing Access to Quality, Affordable Health Care

Multi-Year Agreement Restores In-Network Access to Anthem Members Across All UHS Hospitals in Los Angeles and Riverside Counties

Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) and Anthem Blue Cross of California (Anthem) reached an agreement on a new, multi-year contract that will ensure consumers have access to quality, affordable health care at Corona Regional Medical Center, Inland Valley Medical Center, Palmdale Regional Medical Center, Rancho Springs Medical Center and Temecula Valley Hospital. The agreement is retroactive to June 1, 2018 which means any consumers who received health care services from one of these facilities on or after June 1 will receive in-network coverage.

“Our patients are our number one priority, and our teams have worked diligently over the last several months to restore Anthem members’ in-network access to care with our hospitals,” said Mike Fencel, regional vice president for UHS. “While these negotiations were difficult, they were also very important to our organizations and our ability to continue to meet our community’s healthcare needs well into the future.”

“The consumers and businesses we serve place their trust in us to deliver access to quality care that is affordable,” said Shawn Forrester, Vice President of Provider Solutions with Anthem. “We value the relationships we have with the providers in our network, and look forward to continue working together with UHS to improve the health of the consumers and communities we are committed to serving in Los Angeles and Riverside counties.”

About UHS – One of the nation’s largest and most respected hospital companies, Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) has built an impressive record of achievement and performance. Growing steadily since its inception into an esteemed Fortune 500 corporation, UHS today has annual revenues of $10 billion. In 2018, UHS was recognized as one of the World’s Most Admired Companies by Fortune, ranked #268 on the Fortune 500; and in 2017, listed #275 in Forbes inaugural ranking of America’s Top 500 Public Companies.

Our operating philosophy is as effective today as it was 40 years ago, enabling us to provide compassionate care to our patients and their loved ones: Build or acquire high quality hospitals in rapidly growing markets, invest in the people and equipment needed to allow each facility to thrive, and become the leading healthcare provider in each community we serve.

Headquartered in King of Prussia, PA, UHS has more than 83,000 employees and through its subsidiaries operates more than 326 inpatient acute care hospitals and behavioral health facilities, and 32 outpatient and other facilities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United Kingdom.

About Anthem Blue Cross – Anthem Blue Cross is the trade name of Blue Cross of California. Independent licensee of the Blue Cross Association. ANTHEM is a registered trademark of Anthem Insurance Companies, Inc. Additional information about Anthem Blue Cross is available at www.anthem.com/ca. Also follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/AskAnthem or www.twitter.com/AnthemBC, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/AskAnthem.

UHS Media contact: Jane Crawford – 610-382-4830 – Jane.Crawford@uhsinc.com

Anthem Media contact: Suzanne Zagata-Meraz – 707.273.8054 – suzanne.zagata-meraz@anthem.com

Corona Regional Medical Center contact: Jeff Tupper – 951- 808-6783 – Jeff.Tupper@uhsinc.com

Southwest Healthcare System contact: Brian Connors – 951-304-7152 – Brian.Connors@uhsinc.com

Temecula Valley Hospital contact: Merideth Allard – 951.331.2220 – Merideth.Allard@uhsinc.com