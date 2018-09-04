Temecula Valley Hospital Receives ‘Get with The Guidelines-Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award’

American Heart Association Award recognizes Temecula Valley Hospital’s commitment to quality stroke care

Temecula Valley Hospital has received the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get with The Guidelines®-Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award. The award recognizes the hospital’s commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines based on the latest scientific evidence. This is the second year in a row the hospital has achieved this honor.

Temecula Valley Hospital earned the award by meeting specific quality achievement measures for the diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients at a set level for a designated period. These measures include evaluation of the proper use of medications and other stroke treatments aligned with the most up-to-date, evidence-based guidelines with the goal of speeding recovery and reducing death and disability for stroke patients. Before discharge, patients should also receive education on managing their health, get a follow-up visit scheduled, as well as other care transition interventions.

“Temecula Valley Hospital is dedicated to improving the quality of care for our stroke patients by implementing the American Heart Association’s Get with The Guidelines-Stroke initiative,” said Darlene Wetton, CEO of Temecula Valley Hospital. “The tools and resources provided help us track and measure our success in meeting evidenced-based clinical guidelines developed to improve patient outcomes.”

“We are pleased to recognize Temecula Valley Hospital for their commitment to stroke care,” said Eric E. Smith, M.D., national chairman of the Get with The Guidelines Steering Committee and an associate professor of neurology at the University of Calgary in Alberta, Canada. “Research has shown that hospitals adhering to clinical measures through the Get with The Guidelines quality improvement initiative can often see fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates.”

According to the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, stroke is the No. 5 cause of death and a leading cause of adult disability in the United States. On average, someone in the U.S. suffers a stroke every 40 seconds and nearly 795,000 people suffer a new or recurrent stroke each year.

About Temecula Valley Hospital – Temecula Valley Hospital brings advanced technology, innovative programs, patient centered and family sensitive care to area residents. The hospital features 140 private patient rooms; emergency care featuring ER Reserve; advanced cardiac and stroke care; orthopedics; and general and surgical specialties. TVH is nationally recognized for Patient Safety by The Leapfrog Group, with a 2017 Top Hospital Award and 4 consecutive “A” Grades for Patient Safety in Spring 2018, Fall 2017, Spring 2017 and Fall 2016. The hospital also recently received a 4 Star Medicare Hospital Compare Rating, the honor of the Inland Empire’s Top Workplaces 2017 and has been designated an Aetna Institute of Quality® Cardiac Care Facility for comprehensive heart and vascular treatment-including Cardiac Medical Intervention and Cardiac Rhythm programs. For more information, visit www.temeculavalleyhospital.com

About Get with The Guidelines® – Get with The Guidelines® is the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s hospital-based quality improvement program that provides hospitals with tools and resources to increase adherence to the latest research-based guidelines. Developed with the goal of saving lives and hastening recovery, Get with The Guidelines has touched the lives of more than 6 million patients since 2001. For more information, visit heart.org.