Rancho Springs NICU Wins Top Award

Rady Children’s Level II Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Rancho Springs Medical Center received the Top Performer Award from Professional Research Consultants, Inc. (PRC) for Overall Quality of Care, recognizing the achievement of 100 percent in patient satisfaction scores.

These nationally recognized awards are presented to organizations who have achieved excellence throughout the prior year. Kristen Johnson, Chief Nursing Officer for Rancho Springs Medical Center (a campus of Southwest Healthcare System), stated, “We are proud of our commitment to a higher quality of care that we strive for each and every day here at the Family Birth Center at Rancho Springs. The accolades we have received from the professional healthcare community is evident that our staff, our nurses and our physicians are among the best in their field.”

Alison Decker, a mom who recently delivered at the Family Birth Center at Rancho Springs Medical Center, said this about her experience: “Right away the nurse introduced herself and we were always in the know. It is important to have that relationship and trust the nurse that is taking care of you. I felt that trust and was comfortable in every way. I would recommend Rancho Springs 110 percent without any reservation. Rancho Springs gave me a five-star experience.”

The Family Birth Center at Rancho Springs also features:

The largest birthing center in the region

The highest Level II NICU in the region — Rady Children’s

OB hospitalists on-site 24/7

24/7 OB emergency department

Complete couplet care

All private suites

The Family Birth Center at Rancho Springs leads the way in developing quality of care initiatives for expectant moms in Southwest Riverside County. It is one of the most decorated and awarded birthing centers in the region.