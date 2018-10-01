Think You’re Too Young for Hip or Knee Replacement Surgery? Think Again.

It used to be that when you thought of hip or knee replacement surgery, visions of older men and women who had fallen or had severe arthritis came to mind. But today, the number of people having hip and knee resurfacing and hip and knee replacement surgery in their 40’s and 50’s is on the rise.

Osteoarthritis, a degenerative condition affecting the cartilage around the joints, is the primary reason for needing hip or knee replacement surgery. More and more people have hip or knee pain at younger ages as a result of the active lifestyles they lead. Avid runners, tennis players, golfers, dancers, and other athletes put a strain on the hip or knee joint that can lead to damage and pain. As we push our bodies to the limit, we tend to wear out our joints at an earlier age. Being overweight also puts more stress and strain on the joints.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over 330,000 total hip and 700,000 knee replacements are performed in the U.S. each year. The main reasons people opt for this surgery are that replacement surgery typically results in less pain, more mobility, an increased ability to perform activities of daily living and a better quality of life.

It used to be that age was a major factor in determining if the hip or knee replacement was a good option since most replacements only lasted about 10 years. But today’s replacement joints are more durable and last longer than the ones used in the past. That’s why doctors have found that hip or knee replacement surgery can be a good option for healthy younger patients.

That’s good news because people are more interested in maintaining active lifestyles well into their 40’s, 50’s, 60’s and beyond. It’s not just about what you NEED to be able to do anymore. It’s about what you WANT to be able to do.

Hip or knee surgery is still a last resort option, reserved for when other treatments have failed. But if pain and stiffness limit your mobility and stop you from doing the things you want to do, it may be time to talk to your doctor about whether it’s time to consider hip or knee resurfacing or total hip or knee replacement surgery.

For more information on Temecula Valley Hospital's Total Joint Program and recent award-winning hip and knee certification from the Joint Commission

