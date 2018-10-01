Temecula Valley Hospital Receives Second Designation from Aetna as an Institute of Quality® now for Cardiac Surgery

Temecula Valley Hospital has been designated a second time by Aetna as an Institute of Quality® Cardiac Care Facility for comprehensive heart and vascular treatments-now including Cardiac Surgery. Several months ago, TVH had been designated by Aetna an Institute of Quality® for Cardiac Medical Intervention and Cardiac Rhythm programs.

Aetna makes information about the quality and cost of health care services available to its members to help them make informed decisions about their health care needs. In line with this goal, Aetna recognizes hospitals and facilities in its network that offer specialized clinical services for certain health conditions. Facilities are selected for consistently delivering evidence-based, safe care.

“TVH now offers additional cardiac care services to the community. With our new expansion, two new cardiac catheterization labs have been added. One is designed specifically as an Electrophysiology Lab for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias, including atrial fibrillation and the placement of cardiac devices, such as pacemakers and implantable cardiac defibrillators,” said Darlene Wetton, Chief Executive Officer of Temecula Valley Hospital. “It is an honor to be designated by Aetna twice for comprehensive heart and vascular treatments-including Cardiac Medical Intervention, Cardiac Rhythm programs and now Cardiac Surgery.”

About Temecula Valley Hospital – Temecula Valley Hospital brings advanced technology, innovative programs, patient-centered and family sensitive care to area residents. The hospital features 140 private patient rooms; emergency care featuring ER Reserve; advanced cardiac and stroke care; orthopedics; and general and surgical specialties. TVH is nationally recognized for Patient Safety by The Leapfrog Group, with a 2017 Top Hospital Award and 4 consecutive “A” Grades for Patient Safety in Spring 2018, Fall 2017, Spring 2017 and Fall 2016. The hospital also recently received the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines®-Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award, The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for Certification for Hip and Knee Replacement, 4 Star Medicare Hospital Compare Rating, the honor of the Inland Empire’s Top Workplaces 2017 and has been designated an Aetna Institute of Quality® Cardiac Care Facility for comprehensive heart and vascular treatments-including Cardiac Medical Intervention, Cardiac Rhythm Programs and Cardiac Surgery.

