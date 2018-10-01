Rancho Dental to host Veterans Appreciation Day on November 10th

Dr. Perry and Dr. Dan along with the Rancho Dental team have been serving the community since 1989. With 25 plus years of experience and the latest technologies, Rancho Dental’s goal is to provide the highest degree of oral healthcare for their clients.

On November 10th Rancho Dental in Temecula, CA will be providing a day of FREE DENTISTRY to our Veterans in appreciation of their service.

Space is limited. Complimentary pre-consultation is required by appointment 3 weeks prior to event date.

Two step process includes pre-consultation and appointment.

1. Appointment for pre-consultation (3 weeks prior to November 10th)

A) At this appointment we will diagnose treatment needed

B) Schedule appointment for November 10th

2. Arrive at your scheduled appointment time on November 10th

If you know a deserving Veteran, please have them contact Rancho Dental!

Please call 951-699-4746 to make initial pre-consultation appointment. Rancho Dental, 29746 Rancho California Road in Temecula. concierge@ranchodental.net