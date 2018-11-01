Temecula Valley Hospital Treats 1st Brain Aneurysm Patient

Temecula Valley Hospital has successfully treated the 1st brain aneurysm patient in our new facility. This is a 1st for the hospital and for the Southwest Riverside County region. A brain aneurysm is a weak spot in one of the brain’s arteries that flowing blood causes to balloon out, forming either a small pouch on one side of the artery wall or causes the artery to bulge out. The aneurysm was treated using endovascular coiling, in which wire coils are inserted into the artery of the brain at the aneurysm. The wire coils up inside the aneurysm disrupts the blood flow and essentially seals off the aneurysm from the artery.

The hospital’s recent expansion includes a new neuro biplane room, to provide such advanced neuroscience treatments. (Please see attached photo.) Specially trained physicians and a multidisciplinary team work together to treat patients with aneurysms or other neurologic conditions.

“We are thrilled about this 1st for our hospital,” said Darlene Wetton, Chief Executive Officer, of Temecula Valley Hospital. “Temecula Valley Hospital is committed to providing high quality, advanced medical treatment to the residents of this region. We are proud of our hospital staff and the physicians for providing advanced treatments, such as endovascular interventional neuroscience treatments for this community.”

About Temecula Valley Hospital – Temecula Valley Hospital brings advanced technology, innovative programs, patient-centered and family sensitive care to area residents. The hospital features 140 private patient rooms; emergency care featuring ER Reserve; advanced cardiac and stroke care; orthopedics; and general and surgical specialties. TVH is nationally recognized for Patient Safety by The Leapfrog Group, with a 2017 Top Hospital Award and 4 consecutive “A” Grades for Patient Safety in Spring 2018, Fall 2017, Spring 2017 and Fall 2016. The hospital also recently received the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines®-Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award, The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for Certification for Hip and Knee Replacement, 4 Star Medicare Hospital Compare Rating, the honor of the Inland Empire’s Top Workplaces 2017 and has been designated an Aetna Institute of Quality® Cardiac Care Facility for comprehensive heart and vascular treatments-including Cardiac Medical Intervention, Cardiac Rhythm Programs and Cardiac Surgery.

