Inland Valley Medical Center and Rancho Springs Medical Center Earns National Award for Quality

Highlighting its nationally recognized achievements in patient safety and quality, Inland Valley Medical Center in Wildomar and Rancho Springs Medical Center in Murrieta, campuses of Southwest Healthcare System, were named Top General Hospitals by The Leapfrog Group for the first time.

Announced today, the Leapfrog Top Hospital award is widely acknowledged as one of the most competitive honors American hospitals can receive. The Top Hospital designation is awarded by The Leapfrog Group, an independent hospital watchdog organization. The Top Hospital Award comes following the hospital’s “A” Hospital Safety Grade, also from the Leapfrog Group.

“The last several years Southwest Healthcare System has earned more awards than any other time in the history of the organization. This honor of receiving the Top Hospital Award is one of the pinnacles of our achievements. It takes the entire hospital staff to make this happen and I want to congratulate each and every team member that contributed to this success,” stated Brad Neet, CEO of Southwest Healthcare.

Among thousands of hospitals in the country, Southwest Healthcare System received a Top General distinction, recognized nationally alongside:

13 Top Children’s Hospitals

35 Top General Hospitals

17 Top Rural Hospitals

53 Top Teaching Hospitals

Performance across many areas of hospital care is considered in establishing the qualifications for the award, including infection rates, maternity care, and the hospital’s capacity to prevent medication errors. The rigorous standards are defined in each year’s Top Hospital Methodology.

“Being acknowledged as a Top Hospital is an incredible feat achieved by less than six percent of eligible hospitals nationwide,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “With this honor, Southwest Healthcare System has established its commitment to safer and higher quality care. Providing this level of care to patients in Southwest Riverside County requires motivation and drive from every team member. I congratulate the board, staff and clinicians, whose efforts made this honor possible.”

To qualify for the Top Hospitals distinction, hospitals must submit a Leapfrog Hospital Survey and achieve highest performance in its category. The selection of Top Hospitals 2018 is based on surveys from nearly 1,900 hospitals. To see the full list of institutions honored as 2018 Top Hospitals, visit www.leapfroggroup.org/tophospitals.

About The Leapfrog Group

Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps forward in the quality and safety of American health care. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey collects and transparently reports hospital performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information they need to make informed decisions. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog’s other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections.

About Inland Valley Medical Center

This campus of Southwest Healthcare System is the only hospital in the region to offer Level II Trauma Services, an Advanced Certified Primary Stroke Center, the region’s only Total Joint Center now with advanced gold seal certification from the Joint Commission as well as core certification for shoulder surgery and is a nationally recognized center for weight-loss surgery by the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program (Also awarded the Blue Distinction for outstanding bariatric surgical services). www.inlandvalleymedcenter.com

About Rancho Springs Medical Center