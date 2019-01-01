Temecula Valley Hospital Honored Among the 2018 Top Workplaces

Temecula Valley Hospital has been honored as one of the Inland region’s Top Workplaces for 2018! This award is issued by the Inland News Group, publisher of The Press-Enterprise, The Sun, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin and Redlands Daily Facts.

The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC (formerly Workplace Dynamics), a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools. The anonymous survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

“Top Workplaces is more than just recognition,” said Doug Claffey, CEO of Energage. “Our research shows organizations that earn the award attract better talent, experience lower turnover, and are better equipped to deliver bottom-line results. Their leaders prioritize and carefully craft a healthy workplace culture that supports employee engagement.”

“I am excited about the recognition of Temecula Valley Hospital as a Top Workplace, for the second year in a row,” said Darlene Wetton, Temecula Valley Hospital CEO. “At TVH, our staff is committed to our vision, and this passion translates into how we serve our patients and our community, everyday.” “Becoming a Top Workplace isn’t something organizations can buy,” Claffey said. “It’s achievement organizations have worked for and a distinction that gives them a competitive advantage. It’s a big deal.”

About Temecula Valley Hospital

Temecula Valley Hospital brings advanced technology, innovative programs, patient-centered and family sensitive care to area residents. The hospital features 140 private patient rooms; emergency care featuring ER Reserve; advanced cardiac and stroke care; orthopedics; and general and surgical specialties. TVH is nationally recognized for Patient Safety by The Leapfrog Group, with a 2017 Top Hospital Award and 4 consecutive “A” Grades for Patient Safety in Fall 2018, Spring 2018, Fall 2017, Spring 2017 and Fall 2016. The hospital also recently received the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines®-Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award, The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for Certification for Hip and Knee Replacement, 4 Star Medicare Hospital Compare Rating, the honor of the Inland Empire’s Top Workplaces 2017 and 2018, has been designated an Aetna Institute of Quality® Cardiac Care Facility for comprehensive heart and vascular treatment-including Cardiac Medical Intervention, Cardiac Rhythm Programs and Cardiac Surgery. For more information, visit www.temeculavalleyhospital.com

About Energage, LLC

Headquartered in Exton, Pa., Energage (formerly known as WorkplaceDynamics) is a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools that help leaders to unlock potential, inspire performance, and achieve amazing results within their organizations. The research partner behind the Top Workplaces program, Energage has surveyed more than 50,000 organizations representing well over 17 million employees in the United States.

UHS of Delaware, Inc. Confidentiality Notice: This e-mail message, including any attachments, is for the sole use of the intended recipient(s) and may contain confidential and privileged information. Any unauthorized review, use, disclosure or distribution of this information is prohibited, and may be punishable by law. If this was sent to you in error, please notify the sender by reply e-mail and destroy all copies of the original message.