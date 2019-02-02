Inland Valley Medical Center Receives Verification as a Level II Trauma Center

The trauma center at Inland Valley Medical Center, a campus of Southwest Healthcare System, has been verified as a Level II Trauma Center by the Verification Review Committee (VRC) of the American College of Surgeons. This achievement recognizes Inland Valley’s dedication to providing optimal care for injured patients.

“The Level II designation allows for the most serious injuries to be treated right here in our community,” stated Lana Bordenkecher, BSN, RN, CCRN, Trauma Program Manager. “There’s a huge spectrum of trauma services available right here at Inland Valley.” Inland Valley Medical Center now has in-house 24 hours a day/7 days a week trauma surgeons, and support staff to assist in the treatment of patients.

The ACS Committee on Trauma’s verification program provides confirmation that Inland Valley’s trauma center has demonstrated its commitment to providing the highest level of care and service available to Southwest Riverside County. The actual establishment and the designation of trauma centers is the function of local, regional, or state health care systems agencies, such as the local emergency medical services (EMS) authority.

There are five separate categories of verification in the COT’s program. Each category has specific criteria that must be met by a facility seeking that level of verification. Inland Valley Medical Center received an on-site review by a team of experienced site reviewers, who use the current Resources for the Optimal Care of the Injured Patient manual as a guideline in conducting the survey.

“This verification was achieved by a remarkable team of nurses, physicians and staff focused on delivering the highest care possible in Southwest Riverside County,” stated Brad Neet, CEO of Southwest Healthcare System. “It displays our commitment to our communities by demonstrating a high level of expertise.” Maintaining a Level II shows Inland Valley’s concerted effort and commitment to the surrounding communities by making these services available to patients 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

