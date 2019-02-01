Temecula Valley Hospital and Southwest Healthcare System to Host Women’s Health Expo to Educate the Local Community on Women’s Health Awareness

Temecula Valley Hospital and Southwest Healthcare System, which includes Rancho Springs Medical Center and Inland Valley Medical Center, is hosting an educational community event, a Women’s Health Expo, on February 28, 2019, from 10:00 am to 1:30 pm at Pechanga Resort and Casino.

The event will feature education regarding heart, stroke and gynecological health for women. The event will have a gourmet lunch provided. Registration is required and can be completed at https://www.temeculavalleyhospital.com/events-and-programs/event-calendar/womens-health-expo.

This expo will provide education and resources to assist women in making lifestyle changes that can improve their health. Free screenings will be available for women to learn their numbers in terms of measurements that put them at risk. These screenings are available to ensure that every woman who attends knows her numbers. Blood pressure, Lipid Panel (Cholesterol, Triglycerides, etc.) and Glucose (Diabetes) screenings will be offered to attendees.

There will be informational booths providing education on nutrition and healthy eating education, exercise, smoking cessation, stroke, heart disease, and stress management. American Medical Response (AMR) will provide hands-only CPR training. Local businesses will be attending and offering healthy lifestyle options to attendees.

The lunch portion of the event will include physician speakers and patient testimonials who will discuss risk factors, lifestyle changes, how heart disease and stroke symptoms present differently in women and when these symptoms require medical attention. A physician will also speak regarding gynecological and oncology health. The speaker panel will conclude with an audience Q & A session.

All women are encouraged to attend this informative event to receive education on their health, including heart disease, stroke, gynecological health, as well as empower themselves to make lifestyle changes that may help save their life. The cost to attend the event is $10 and every registration will be entered into a drawing to win a package for two at the new Pechanga Spa. Seating is limited so please register soon!

About Temecula Valley Hospital – Temecula Valley Hospital brings advanced technology, innovative programs, patient-centered and family sensitive care to area residents. The hospital features 140 private patient rooms; emergency care featuring ER Reserve; advanced cardiac and stroke care; orthopedics; and general and surgical specialties. TVH is nationally recognized for Patient Safety by The Leapfrog Group, with a 2017 Top Hospital Award and 5 consecutive “A” Grades for Patient Safety in Fall 2018, Spring 2018, Fall 2017, Spring 2017 and Fall 2016. The hospital also recently received the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines®-Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award, The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for Certification for Hip and Knee Replacement, 4 Star Medicare Hospital Compare Rating, the honor of the Inland Empire’s Top Workplaces 2017 and 2018, has been designated an Aetna Institute of Quality® Cardiac Care Facility for comprehensive heart and vascular treatment-including Cardiac Medical Intervention, Cardiac Rhythm Programs and Cardiac Surgery. For more information, visit www.temeculavalleyhospital.com

About Inland Valley Medical Center

This campus of Southwest Healthcare System located in Wildomar, CA is the only hospital in the region to offer Level II Trauma Services, a Certified Primary Stroke Center, the Total Joint Center now with advanced certification from the Joint Commission and is a nationally recognized center for weight-loss surgery by the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program (Also awarded the Blue Distinction for outstanding bariatric surgical services). www.inlandvalleymedcenter.com

About Rancho Springs Medical Center

This hospital campus of Southwest Healthcare System located in Murrieta, CA features the largest Women’s Center (Awarded the Blue Distinction for Outstanding Maternity Care) in the region which includes Rady Children’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (Rady San Diego: Ranked one of the tops in the nation for neonatal care by US News and World Report 2018), a Certified Primary Stroke Center, and the da Vinci © Robotic Surgical System performing the region’s first virtually no-scar single site procedures.

www.ranchospringsmedcenter.com