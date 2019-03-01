Dietary Fiber: An Important Part of a Healthy Diet

A high fiber diet can benefit your health in so many ways. Dietary fiber which is found mainly in fruits, vegetables, whole grains and legumes — is probably best known for its ability to prevent or relieve constipation. But foods containing fiber can provide other health benefits as well, such as helping to maintain a healthy weight and lowering your risk of diabetes and heart disease.

Cholesterol – Soluble fiber helps lower your LDL or “bad” cholesterol. It does this by binding to the bile (which is made up of cholesterol) in your liver and taking it out of your body.

Blood Sugar – Soluble fiber also helps control your blood sugar because it slows down how fast your body absorbs sugar.

Weight Control – Soluble fiber slows down how fast food moves through your intestines which can help keep you feeling full.

What are some foods that contain soluble fiber? Oatmeal, oat bran, barley, lentils and beans are high in soluble fiber. Strawberries, blueberries, apples, oranges and pears are fruits with high amounts of soluble fiber, while cucumbers, asparagus, Brussels sprouts, celery and carrots are good vegetable choices.

“It’s always important to follow up with your doctor if you have any questions about cholesterol your blood sugar and the calorie intake you anticipate” said Dr. Petersen.

For more information on dietary fiber, call Dr. Dennis Petersen at (951) 506-3112.