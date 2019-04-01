Professional Trends in Personal Wellness

You’ve known for years that when you’re healthy and happy, you’re more productive. Now, business managers are catching on, and are more motivated than ever to help their employees maintain personal wellness. Check out some of the latest, exciting trends in personal wellness that are hitting the workplace!

Flexible schedules. Bosses are figuring out that when employees have more control over their time, they’re happier and more productive overall! More businesses are offering flexible work schedules, so that employees can hit the gym before work or take a long lunch break.

Work-from-home options. An extension of the flexible hours trend, more companies are allowing work-from-home options (either part-time or full-time). Not only can employees manage their time more efficiently because they’ve escaped their daily commuting grind; it’s much easier to go for a morning run or fit a yoga class into a lunch break.

In-office fitness classes. Some organizations prefer to bring fitness into the office. Managers are trying everything from scheduled fitness classes to in-office gyms.

Healthy lunches. These days, your boss is more likely to bring in a catered lunch than to order pizzas. Many of these options are health-oriented, such as wrap and sandwich bars, or salad buffets.

Extra credit opportunities. Some companies are participating in the corporate health trend by offering credits for activities like working out at the office gym or biking to work. As your credits add up, you might be able to score an extra personal day or some other valuable incentive.

Friendly competitions. Your boss might even sponsor a friendly competition among co-workers. You can sign up for The Biggest Loser: Office Edition or compete to see who completes the most scheduled workouts.

These are just some of the trends that demonstrate an increased dedication to helping employees live healthy, balanced lives. Hopefully we will see even more of these ideas emerging in the future!