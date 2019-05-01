It’s that time again when the weather gets warmer and we show a little more skin. Most people get rid of unwanted hair via shaving with expensive razors. Though shaving is a fast, cheap, easy solution for hair removal, waxing thrives in spas and salons and continues to be a very popular service. Why is that?

One of the best benefits of waxing is that it leaves the skin stubble free. Another great benefit is that it removes dry and dead skin cells along with the unwanted hair. Waxing also lasts longer than shaving because is removes the hair from the roots whereas shaving just removes hair at the surface. In addition, waxing makes the hair grow slower and finer and makes your skin feel smoother longer.

Bikini waxing is especially popular this time of year and shaving can cause the tips of hairs to become sharp and cause ingrown hairs. Though ingrown hair can occur with any type of hair removal they are less likely with waxing. So, you want to do whatever you can to avoid them. Here are some tips on how to do just that:

Apply an exfoliating scrub in the shower 24 hours before your waxing service. Then adopt a daily exfoliating regimen in between each waxing service to remove dead skin as the hair grows.

Apply an ingrown hair serum to fight and prevent future ingrown hairs. A serum will also calm the recently waxed area and reduce inflammation and redness.

Apply a calming lotion designed to be applied after waxing services. This will nourish skin and help it keep a soft, supple, and healthy appearance.

With waxing becoming even more popular during the summer months we have just developed an amazing waxing care kit in our MDS Skin Care line. It includes our Buff Exfoliating Scrub, Smooth Ingrown-No-More Serum, and Soothe Recovery Lotion. It’s important that wherever you choose to get your waxing that you pick up a maintenance kit to help protect the waxed area and give you the best results.

Monique deGroot is the Owner of Murrieta Day Spa which is located at 41885 Ivy St. in Murrieta.