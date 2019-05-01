Temecula Valley Hospital Welcomes Synergy Cardiothoracic Surgery Group

Temecula Valley Hospital and Synergy CT Surgery Partnership have collaborated to bring the skills and expertise of some of the region’s leading cardiothoracic surgeons to Temecula. Area residents can receive surgical treatment for heart, lung, chest and diaphragm conditions close to home, including complex procedures, such as coronary artery bypass surgery and valve surgery. Effective January 1, 2019, Synergy became the exclusive Cardiothoracic Surgery provider at Temecula Valley Hospital.

The cardiothoracic team at Temecula Valley Hospital consists of surgeons and Physician Assistants from Synergy CT Surgery, a perfusionist, anesthesiologists and operating room nurses, Intensive Care Unit (ICU) nurses and other healthcare professionals. “Synergy is our clear choice to provide Cardiothoracic Surgery treatments to our patients,” said Darlene Wetton, CEO of TVH. “Their commitment to their patients and a collaborative care model makes this group the best partner to bring the highest quality of care to our community.”

Synergy is excited to establish a fourth location for their group at Temecula Valley Hospital. Synergy has been in practice in the region for several years, with successful practices at San Antonio Regional Hospital, Riverside Community Hospital, and St. Mary Medical Center. Their surgeons include Dr. Shankha Biswas, Dr. Nan Wang, Dr. Vincent Lee, Dr. Puneet Dhawan, and Dr. Neeraj Bansal. Their office is located in the Rancho Pueblo Medical Complex in Temecula. Synergy provides cardiothoracic surgery coverage 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at TVH.

For more information Synergy, please visit http://synergyctsurgery.com, for more information about Temecula Valley Hospital Cardiothoracic Surgery services, please visit https://www.temeculavalleyhospital.com/services/cardiovascular-center/cardiothoracic-surgery.

About Temecula Valley Hospital – Temecula Valley Hospital brings advanced technology, innovative programs, patient-centered and family sensitive care to area residents. The hospital features 140 private patient rooms; emergency care featuring ER Reserve; advanced cardiac and stroke care; orthopedics; and general and surgical specialties. TVH is nationally recognized for Patient Safety by The Leapfrog Group, with a 2017 Top Hospital Award and 5 consecutive “A” Grades for Patient Safety in Fall 2018, Spring 2018, Fall 2017, Spring 2017, and Fall 2016.

The hospital also recently received Two 2019 Women’s Choice Award Achievements; One of America’s Best Hospitals for Patient Safety and One of America’s Best Stroke Centers, the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines-Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award, The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Certification for Hip and Knee Replacement, 5 Star Medicare Hospital Compare Rating, the American College of Cardiology Chest Pain Center with Primary PCI and Resuscitation Accreditation, the honor of the Inland Empire’s Top Workplaces 2017 and 2018, has been designated an Aetna Institute of Quality Cardiac Care Facility for comprehensive heart and vascular treatment-including Cardiac Medical Intervention, Cardiac Rhythm Programs and Cardiac Surgery.

For more information, visit www.temeculavalleyhospital.com