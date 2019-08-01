Some Good News!

Although there is still a lot of work to be done, according to the CDC, “New cases of diagnosed diabetes in the U.S. decreased by 35 percent since a peak in 2009.” (cdc.gov, 5/29/19). Why is worrying about diabetes so important in caring for your eyes?

Diabetes is a metabolic disorder in which there is a high blood sugar level over a long period and that can cause damage throughout the body, including the eyes. Diabetic retinopathy is a condition that occurs in people who have diabetes. It causes progressive damage to the retina, the light-sensitive lining at the back of the eye. Diabetic retinopathy is a serious sight-threatening complication of diabetes.

Over time, diabetes damages the blood vessels in the retina. Diabetic retinopathy occurs when these tiny blood vessels leak blood and other fluids. This causes the retinal tissue to swell, resulting in cloudy or blurred vision. The condition usually affects both eyes. The longer a person has diabetes, the more likely they will develop diabetic retinopathy. If left untreated, diabetic retinopathy can cause blindness

Symptoms of diabetic retinopathy include:

Seeing spots or floaters

Blurred vision

Having a dark or empty spot in the center of your vision

Difficulty seeing well at night

When people with diabetes experience long periods of high blood sugar, fluid can accumulate in the lens inside the eye that controls focusing. This changes the curvature of the lens, leading to blurred vision. However, once blood sugar levels are controlled, blurred distance vision will improve. Patients with diabetes who can better control their blood sugar levels will slow the onset and progression of diabetic retinopathy.

Often the early stages of diabetic retinopathy have no visual symptoms. That is why the American Optometric Association recommends that everyone with diabetes have a comprehensive dilated eye examination once a year. Early detection and treatment can limit the potential for significant vision loss from diabetic retinopathy.

Treatment of diabetic retinopathy varies depending on the extent of the disease. People with diabetic retinopathy may need laser surgery to seal leaking blood vessels or to discourage other blood vessels from leaking An eye doctor might need to inject medications into the eye to decrease inflammation or stop the formation of new blood vessels. People with advanced cases of diabetic retinopathy might need a surgical procedure to remove and replace the gel-like fluid in the back of the eye, called the vitreous. Surgery may also be needed to repair a retinal detachment. This is a separation of the light-receiving lining in the back of the eye.

If you are diabetic, you can help prevent or slow the development of diabetic retinopathy by:

Taking your prescribed medication

Sticking to your diet

Exercising regularly

Controlling high blood pressure

Avoiding alcohol and smoking

We would be happy to see you for an exam to evaluate and discuss the health of your precious eyes.