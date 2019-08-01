It’s All About the Eyes

At Murrieta Day Spa, we get so many questions about treating fine lines, wrinkles, puffiness, and dark circles in the eye area. Caring for the skin around the eyes is a delicate process because the skin is thinner. It not only tends to be the first place to show signs of aging, but also is more sensitive than the rest of the skin on your body. Due to a smaller amount of oil glands around the eyes, this part of the face is more likely to show signs of aging sooner if it is not cared for properly.

So, what causes many of our eye woes? Lack of sleep, meals high in salt, high blood pressure, alcohol, and stress can all result in puffy eyes, particularly in the morning when the eye area retains fluid. Dark circles are caused by blood vessels showing through the delicate skin around the eye area giving the under-eye area a bluish, purple cast, often a hereditary condition. Crow’s feet (tiny lines that extend from the outer corner of the eyes) are caused by years of squinting, smiling and laughing. Thinner skin has less elasticity and is more susceptible to fine line formation.

There are several ways to care for the eye area and treat and prevent damage. Selecting a good eye cream should be your first step. We have recently formulated our MDS Skin Care Rich Hydrating Eye Cream with nourishing oils and valuable extracts to address fine lines, puffiness and dark circles. We also created a Depuff Eye Serum is a powerfully concentrated blend that treats many complex causes of puffiness.

Regardless of the type of eye issues you’re having, there’s no better time to start caring for them than now. Proper skin care and regular facials can prevent many eye concerns.