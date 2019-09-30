The Best Medicine

Have you ever felt a little down and a friend made you laugh, and you said “I needed that, I feel better now!” It’s not a coincidence. Laughter is a powerful remedy to pain, conflict, and stress. Not only does it make you feel better but smiling alone can make you look better and appear younger.

Laughter relaxes the whole body and relieves physical tension leaving your muscles relaxed for up to 45 minutes after. It also boosts the immune system by decreasing stress hormones and increasing immune cells and infection-fighting antibodies. Additionally, when we laugh and smile, endorphins are released which acts as the body’s natural pain killers. Laughing also replenishes cells from a lungful of oxygen so you are gaining all of the benefits of exercising the body.

Smiling and laughing also makes you appear more attractive. Smiles and laughter are contagious so those around you feel better when they are with you which makes you someone people want to be around. This in turn will have a positive effect on your well-being.

If you’re wondering how to make yourself laugh and/or smile more, here are some tips:

Surround yourself with small reminders to lighten up. Put a keepsake on your desk or a funny toy that reminds you to smile.

Count your blessings. Make a list of the good things in your life and it will help to replace the negative thoughts that keep you from being happy.

See how children are and emulate them. Children are experts on laughing, playing, and not taking things so seriously. They’re good reminders of how to be carefree.

Spend time with fun and playful people. People who laugh easily and who routinely find the humor in everyday events are the best kinds of people to be around.

Just smile. You have to smile to laugh so it’s a good place to start!

With so many benefits, why don’t we laugh more? From enhancing relationships to supporting both physical and emotional health, it’s so important that we let humor get us out of our head sometimes. So, go and find something or someone to make you laugh today! Your body and mind will thank you.