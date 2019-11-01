Holiday Gift Guide – Save, Spend, and Splurge

Ready or not here it comes! The holidays are upon us and a gift guide seemed to be in order. Here are some of my favorite picks for gifts this year whether you are in the mood to save, spend or splurge.

“Save” Gift Guide

Babysit – send some friends or family members out for a night on the town while you watch the kiddos. Giving your better half the remote – we all know it’s football season, but come on, do you really need to steal the remote all day on Sunday’s fellas? Foot Rub – who doesn’t enjoy a nice 15, 30, or 60-minute foot rub! It doesn’t cost a thing, just a little bit of lotion and your time. Make a Coupon Book – with our previous suggestions and a few more (car wash, home cooked meal for 2-4 people, make cookies, etc.) Then put them together on some colored cardstock. Now that’s the gift that keeps on giving without having to spend!

“Spend” Gift Guide

Movie Tickets – movie tickets are the perfect gift for those looking forward to a much needed date night. Cozy Pajamas – call me old fashioned but I am always excited to get cozy pajamas for the holidays. I am definitely the one who wears my reindeer pajama pants in March…because they’re so comfortable! Gift Card for a Pedicure or Massage – this gift never fails! Whether it is for a male or female, everyone needs some TLC from time to time. Wine or Beer Club Membership – there’s nothing like coming home from a long day at work and finding a relaxing beverage waiting for you at your doorstep.

“Splurge” Gift Guide