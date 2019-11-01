TVH is the First in California to Bring Applied Artificial Intelligence to Stroke Care

As one of the leaders in stroke care in Southern California, Temecula Valley Hospital continues its commitment to leveraging the most advanced innovations to improve access and optimize treatment for patients who are suffering an acute stroke. Viz.ai’s software allows Temecula Valley Hospital to further enhance the power of our stroke care team through quick detection and notification of suspected large vessel occlusions (LVO) in the brain. Through the use of artificial intelligence, our stroke specialists can better synchronize timely care and determine the optimal patient treatment decision.

Stroke specialists with access to this new technology can potentially save critical minutes, even hours, in the triage, diagnosis, and treatment of strokes. Combining groundbreaking applied artificial intelligence with seamless communication, Viz.ai’s image analysis facilitates fast and accurate triage of suspected LVOs in stroke patients and better collaboration between clinicians at comprehensive and referral hospitals. Viz.ai synchronizes care across the whole care team, enabling a new era of “Synchronized Care,” where the right patient gets to the right doctor at the right time.

“Viz.ai’s applied artificial intelligence solutions have been developed by top stroke clinicians and technical experts around the world and we are excited to be able to bring these transformational technologies to Temecula Valley Hospital and our community,” said Darlene Wetton, CEO, for Temecula Valley Hospital. “Viz.ai’s solutions will transform the way that we deliver stroke care to our community which we believe will result in improved outcomes for our patients.”

Viz LVO is transforming hospital workflow and synchronizing stroke care with a cloud-based artificial intelligence system that automatically analyzes CT scans for suspected LVOs.

It alerts neurovascular specialists of suspected LVOs, enabling earlier imaging review and better collaboration between specialists.

“We are excited to partner with Temecula Valley Hospital, a first-class health system, with the foresight and commitment to providing cutting-edge artificial intelligence solutions to help transform healthcare and increase access to life-saving treatments for its patients and community,” said Dr. Chris Mansi, CEO of Viz.ai.

About Stroke

Stroke is a leading cause of permanent disability, death and healthcare costs globally. According to the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association (AHA/ASA), stroke is the fifth leading cause of death in the U.S. and a leading cause of disability. When a stroke occurs, and the flow of oxygen-rich blood to a portion of the brain is blocked, approximately two million brain cells die every minute; in the case of stroke, “Time is Brain.”

About Temecula Valley Hospital

Temecula Valley Hospital brings advanced technology, innovative programs, patient-centered and family sensitive care to area residents. The hospital features 140 private patient rooms; emergency care featuring ER Reserve; advanced cardiac and stroke care; orthopedics; and general and surgical specialties. TVH is nationally recognized for Patient Safety by The Leapfrog Group, with a 2017 Top Hospital Award and patients’ consecutive ‘A’ Grades for Patient Safety in Spring 2019, Fall 2018, Spring 2018, Fall 2017, Spring 2017, and Fall 2016. The hospital also recently received Two 2019 Women’s Choice Award Achievements; One of America’s Best Hospitals for Patient Safety and One of America’s Best Stroke Centers, the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines-Stroke Gold Plus with Target Stroke Elite Plus Quality Achievement Award and Mission: Lifeline Bronze Receiving Achievement Award, The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Certification for Hip and Knee Replacement, 5 Star Medicare Hospital Compare Rating, the American College of Cardiology Chest Pain Center with Primary PCI and Resuscitation Accreditation, the honor of the Inland Empire’s Top Workplaces 2017 and 2018, has been designated an Aetna Institute of Quality Cardiac Care Facility for comprehensive heart and vascular treatment-including Cardiac Medical Intervention, Cardiac Rhythm Programs and Cardiac Surgery. For more information, visit www.temeculavalleyhospital.com

About Viz.ai, Inc.

Viz.ai is the leader in applied artificial intelligence in healthcare. Viz.ai’s mission is to fundamentally improve how healthcare is delivered in the world, through intelligent software that promises to reduce time to treatment and improve access to care. Viz.ai’s flagship product, Viz LVO, leverages advanced deep learning to communicate time-sensitive information about stroke patients straight to a specialist who can intervene and treat. In February 2018, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted a De Novo clearance for Viz LVO, the first-ever computer-aided triage, and notification software. Viz.ai announced its second FDA clearance for Viz CTP through the 510(k)pathway, offering healthcare providers an important tool for automated cerebral perfusion image analysis. Viz.ai is located in San Francisco and Tel Aviv and backed by leading Silicon Valley investors, including Kleiner Perkins, Google Ventures, Innovation Endeavors, and DHVC.

