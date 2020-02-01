Temecula Valley Hospital and Southwest Healthcare System to Host Annual Women’s Health Expo to Educate the Local Community on Women’s Health Awareness

Temecula Valley Hospital and Southwest Healthcare System, which includes Rancho Springs Medical Center and Inland Valley Medical Center, is hosting its annual educational community event, a Women’s Health Expo, on Thursday, February 27, 2020, from 10:00 am to 1:30 pm at Pechanga Resort and Casino.

The event will feature heart and brain health, nutrition and diabetes education for women. The event costs $10 to attend and lunch will be provided. Registration is required and can be completed at https://www.temeculavalleyhospital.com/events-and-programs/event-calendar/2020-womens-health-expo.

This expo will provide education and resources to assist women in making lifestyle changes that can improve their health. Free screenings will be available for women to learn their numbers in terms of measurements that put them at risk. These screenings are available to ensure that every woman who attends knows her numbers. Blood pressure, Lipid Panel (Cholesterol, Triglycerides, etc.) and Glucose (Diabetes) screenings will be offered to attendees.

There will be informational booths providing education on nutrition and healthy eating, exercise, smoking cessation, stroke, heart disease, and stress management. Local businesses will be attending and offering healthy lifestyle options to attendees.

The lunch portion of the event will include physician speakers who will discuss risk factors, lifestyle changes, heart and brain health, nutrition, and diabetes education.

All women are encouraged to attend this informative event to receive education on their health, to empower themselves to make lifestyle changes that may help save their life. Every registration will be entered into a drawing to win a spa package for two at the Pechanga Spa. Seating is limited so please register soon!

Photo: Left to right, Jan Duran, Joan Sparkman, Debbie Herrera, and Annette LaRoque-Zepeda at a previous Women’s Health Expo event.