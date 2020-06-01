SWHS & TVH Currently Performing Certain Elective Surgeries

Southwest Healthcare System & Temecula Valley Hospital Currently Performing Certain Elective Surgeries

Temecula Valley Hospital and Southwest Healthcare System (Rancho Springs Medical Center in Murrieta and Inland Valley Medical Center in Wildomar) are currently performing certain elective surgeries based on recent guidelines set forth by healthcare and state officials.

Darlene Wetton, CEO of Temecula Valley Hospital and Jared Giles, CEO for Southwest Healthcare System, say while the hospitals are ready to meet the surgical needs of their patients, they recognize that some individuals may have concerns about coming to the hospital while some COVID-19 cases are still being reported in the state. “We want to assure the public that we are doing everything we can to ensure the health and safety of patients and staff during this challenging time.”

To give patients greater piece of mind, the hospitals have implemented additional safety protocols that include: screening temperature checks and health questions being asked at entry points before anyone is allowed to enter the hospital; deep cleaning and disinfection; modified visitation policy; as well as practicing appropriate social distancing. The enhanced cleaning and sanitizing protocols also include the use of UV light sterilization, as a further method of disinfection.

The surgery teams at Southwest Healthcare System and Temecula Valley Hospital are working with physician offices to accommodate the scheduling of surgeries and procedures that were postponed due to COVID-19, or that may have recently become a health priority. Patients are encouraged to contact their surgeon or physician for more information.

“The top priority is to ensure that we are providing a safe, quality experience for patients where they can feel protected during their hospitalization,” say both Giles and Wetton.

About Inland Valley Medical Center – Inland Valley is the only hospital in the region to offer Level II Trauma Services, an Advanced Certified Primary Stroke Center, Total Joint Center with advanced certification from the Joint Commission for hip and knee surgery, as well core certification for shoulder surgery, and Spine Services Certified by The Joint Commission. Inland Valley is a nationally recognized center for weight-loss surgery by the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program and was awarded the Blue Distinction for outstanding bariatric surgical services. Inlandvalleymedcenter.com

About Rancho Springs Medical Center – Rancho Springs, awarded the Blue Distinction for Outstanding Maternity Care, features the largest Family Birth Center in the region, including a Rady Children’s Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. The only hospital in SW Riverside County to offer pediatric ER Services from Rady Emergency Physicians for children 14 years and younger, Rancho Springs is also an Advanced Certified Primary Stroke Center, as well as the region’s first facility to perform virtually no-scar single-site procedures using the da Vinci © Robotic Surgical System. Ranchospringsmedcenter.com

About Temecula Valley Hospital – Temecula Valley Hospital (TVH), with a 5 Star Medicare Hospital Compare rating, brings advanced technology, innovative programs, patient-centered and family sensitive care to area residents featuring 140 private patient rooms. TVH is the first Universal Health Services Hospital Emergency Department in the country to achieve accreditation from the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) as a Geriatric Emergency Department. TVH specializes in advanced cardiac services, stroke care, general and surgical specialties, and orthopedics as a recent Blue Distinction® Center Designation for Quality in Knee and Hip Replacement Surgeries. TVH is nationally recognized for Patient Safety by the Leapfrog Group, with a 2017 Top Hospital Award and patients’ consecutive ‘A’ Grades for Patient Safety in Spring 2019, Fall 2018, Spring 2018, Fall 2017, Spring 2017, and Fall 2016.

For more information, please visit: https://www.temeculavalleyhospital.com/about/news