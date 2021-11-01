Temecula Valley Hospital is Among Nation’s Top Performing Hospitals for Treatment of Heart Attack Patients

American College of Cardiology NCDR Chest Pain ̶ MI Registry Silver Award recognizes high standards of patient care.

Temecula Valley Hospital has received the American College of Cardiology’s NCDR Chest Pain – MI Registry Silver Performance Achievement Award for 2021. Temecula Valley Hospital is one of only 132 hospitals nationwide to receive the honor.

The award recognizes Temecula Valley Hospital’s commitment and success in implementing a higher standard of care for heart attack patients and signifies that Temecula Valley Hospital has reached an aggressive goal of treating these patients to standard levels of care as outlined by the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association clinical guidelines and recommendations.

To receive the Chest Pain -MI Registry Silver Performance Achievement Award, Temecula Valley Hospital has demonstrated sustained achievement in the Chest Pain ̶ MI Registry for four consecutive quarters during 2020 and performed with distinction in specific performance measures. Full participation in the registry engages hospitals in a robust quality improvement process using data to drive improvements in adherence to guideline recommendations and overall quality of care provided to heart attack patients.

“As a Silver Performance Award recipient, Temecula Valley Hospital has established itself as a leader in setting the national standard for improving quality of care in patients with acute myocardial infarction,” said Michael C. Kontos, MD, FACC, chair of the NCDR Chest Pain – MI Registry Steering Subcommittee, and cardiologist at Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center. “By meeting the award requirements set forth in the registry, Temecula Valley Hospital has demonstrated a commitment to providing reliable, comprehensive treatment for heart attack patients based on current clinical guideline recommendations.”

The Centers for Disease Control estimates that almost 700,000 Americans suffer a heart attack each year. A heart attack occurs when a blood clot in a coronary artery partially or completely blocks blood flow to the heart muscle. Treatment guidelines include administering aspirin upon arrival and discharge, timely restoration of blood flow to the blocked artery, smoking cessation counseling and cardiac rehabilitation, among others.

“Receiving this elite award demonstrates the commitment and high standards of cardiac care that our physicians and staff provide to the community,” said Darlene Wetton, CEO of Temecula Valley Hospital. “It is important for everyone to know the signs and symptoms of a heart attack, and to always call 9-1-1. Even throughout a pandemic, it is crucial to not ignore pain and to get treatment immediately. We can save lives together.

Chest Pain – MI Registry empowers health care provider teams to consistently treat heart attack patients according to the most current, science-based guidelines and establishes a national standard for understanding and improving the quality, safety and outcomes of care provided for patients with coronary artery disease, specifically high-risk heart attack patients.

About Temecula Valley Hospital

Temecula Valley Hospital (TVH) brings advanced technology, innovative programs, patient-centered and family sensitive care to area residents featuring 140 private patient rooms. TVH is a Comprehensive Stroke Center and the first Universal Health Services Hospital Emergency Department in the country to achieve accreditation from the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) as a Geriatric Emergency Department. TVH, with a 4 Star Medicare Hospital Compare rating, specializes in advanced cardiac services and stroke care, general and surgical specialties, and orthopedics as a recent Blue Distinction® Center Designation for Quality in Knee and Hip Replacement Surgeries. TVH is nationally recognized for Patient Safety by the Leapfrog Group, with a 2020 and 2017 Top Hospital Award and nine ‘A’ Grades for Patient Safety.

For more information, please visit https://www.temeculavalleyhospital.com/about/news

