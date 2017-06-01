Seamless Protection for Rideshare Drivers

Generally, your personal auto insurance policy wasn’t designed to provide you with coverage when you are working as a rideshare driver with companies like Uber. And, rideshare companies’ full commercial liability coverage doesn’t apply until you accept a ride. With Farmers Rideshare, you can avoid a potential gap in coverage by extending your personal auto insurance coverage when you are logged in and waiting to be matched with your next rider.

What gap? Doesn’t the rideshare company’s insurance policy cover me when I’m working? When you log in to the rideshare company’s app, you may only be covered by the rideshare company’s limited liability coverage until you accept a ride and their full commercial liability coverage applies. While you are waiting to be matched with your next rider, their policy generally only provides limited liability coverage footer note* for medical expenses and damage you cause to others if an accident is your fault. Damage to you or your car are not typically covered by this policy. You could be faced with a serious coverage gap that would require you to pay for damages out of your own pocket.

Doesn’t my personal auto insurance policy cover me?

Probably not. Many personal auto insurance providers exclude coverage when you are using your vehicle as a rideshare driver.

What does Farmers Rideshare cover?

Farmers Rideshare extends your personal auto insurance coverage through Period 1 until you accept a ride and the rideshare company’s full commercial liability coverage applies in Periods 2 & 3. This policy enables you to select the coverage that fits your needs, including:

Comprehensive and collision coverages that pay for damages to your car

Uninsured motorist coverage, in case you are hit by a driver who isn’t insured or is underinsured

Medical payment and personal injury protection (if required)

Farmers Rideshare coverage ends when you accept a ride. The rideshare company’s full commercial liability coverage applies until that ride exits your car. Farmers Rideshare once again applies until you accept your next ride.