Rates are down in Southwest Riverside County

We are coming up on the 26th Anniversary of the devastating 6.7 Magnitude Northridge Earthquake that occurred on January 17, 1994. As I type this, a 4.3 Magnitude Earthquake was recorded today (December 17, 2019), 21 miles from Paso Robles, CA. I published an Earthquake article with The Valley Business Journal in August of 2016, and I thought it was important to share this information again. It’s also important to note that rates have decreased drastically in Southwest Riverside County the past six months, not to mention, some insurance carriers offer a discount on your primary home and autos if you carry earthquake insurance through the California Earthquake Authority (CEA). Contact your insurance professional today to learn more about earthquake coverage and available discounts.

Facts About Earthquakes and Earthquake Insurance

Rates for Earthquake insurance can vary significantly. Generally, in earthquake-prone areas, the cost of this insurance is relatively high. In other areas, it is relatively inexpensive. In California, Earthquake insurance is issued by an independent organization, the California Earthquake Authority (CEA). CEA policies are available through your agent. There is no way to predict exactly when or where an earthquake will occur. Seismologists can say that numerous minor to moderate earthquakes will be felt in the United States in the next year or two and that a major one will occur within the next 25 years.

It is estimated that a major earthquake in a populated area of the United States could cause as much as $200 billion in losses.

Do You Need Earthquake Insurance?

Here are some questions to ask yourself when considering coverage:

Is my home covered if an earthquake does occur?

Can I afford the cost of rebuilding or repairing my home if damaged as the result of an earthquake?

What would it cost to replace my personal belongings damaged as a result of an earthquake?

How would I pay for temporary housing if an earthquake causes structural damage to my home or makes it uninhabitable?

Prepare – Building Your Earthquake Action Plan