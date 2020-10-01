Celebrating 30 Years in Business!

I am extremely proud that our little family insurance agency will be celebrating our 30th year in business on October 16th. I began my career with Farmers Insurance in July of 1987 in the Carlsbad Regional Office Mailroom. I was a 21-year-old kid that planned on working in the regional office for the summer, before I pursued a career in law enforcement. Who knew that I’d slowly work my way up through the auto insurance division ranks of the company and finally take the leap and accept an opportunity to become an agent in 1990.

I was excited; however, I was nervous about starting my own business at age 24. Kathy and I were engaged to be married and had a lot on our plate at that time in our life. We had met in the mailroom while working for Farmers and became good friends. She stayed on with the company as an employee working in the Fire Division (Homeowner Insurance) while I was building our business the first five years. Kathy finally left her regional office position and officially joined my agency full-time in 1995. By that time, our family was complete with a 3-year-old son (Kyle) and a 1-year old daughter (Cassie) in our lives.

For those people that have a small family business, particularly those of you that work directly with your significant others, you understand the family dynamics. Nobody cares more about the business than those that are working in it and have “skin in the game”, especially your spouse. With that said, let’s not kid ourselves, there are times that we don’t see eye to eye and things can get a little bumpy, that’s life. Kathy has been by my side during the good times and the bad and is my ultimate support system at home and in business.

We would like to thank all of our current and past customers of the Davis Family Insurance Agency that have helped build and sustain our little agency over the last 30 years, your support means the world to us. Kathy and I are excited about working and serving our community in the years to come!