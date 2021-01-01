Happy New Year to my friends, family, customers, and fellow neighbors here in Southwest Riverside County! 2020 was a tumultuous year for the majority of us, so there is nowhere to go but up in 2021.

I have mentioned the importance of reviewing your insurance portfolio in the past and it has never been more significant, especially with the unfortunate insanity that we have all had to endure this past year with Covid-19. Several small businesses in our community have suffered, particularly restaurants and those in the hospitality industry, including our wineries and hotels. Yes, sadly, we have lost several people to this horrible epidemic as well. A major worldwide pandemic is the last thing that any of us anticipated in 2020. With that being said now, is the time to contact your insurance agent/broker and set up an insurance portfolio review.

Insurance is definitely not a tangible product and most people do not get excited about paying premium to a company that you likely will not have to use. Nevertheless, the right policy in place will give you the peace of mind that if anything does happen, you will be covered and properly indemnified.

I personally recommend that you consider reviewing your policies on an annual basis with your agent. This can be done in person, by telephone, or even via Facetime or Zoom these days. A good run insurance agency will ask all the pertinent questions to maintain proper coverages within your insurance portfolio, whether it is your personal lines, life, or business insurance. Reviewing your policies will ensure that there are no gaps in coverage, and all eligible discounts are properly included.

Honestly, not reviewing your insurance portfolio can cost you much more in the future, and that is something that is preventable. Life constantly changes, please call your local insurance professional today to set up a review.

