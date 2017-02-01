Reid & Hellyer Announces Christopher A. Johnson as New Shareholder

Reid & Hellyer, a Riverside, California law firm dating back to 1897 with a focus on real estate, business and bankruptcy litigation, announced that Christopher A. Johnson has been named its newest shareholder effective 2017.

Mr. Johnson has handled transactional and litigation matters in employment law, real estate, land use, title review, bond (re) financing, public finance, and school and church development. After receiving his Juris Doctorate from the University of San Diego cum laude in 1993, he obtained his initial training as an associate working with the trial lawyers in the San Diego law firm formerly known as McInnis, Fitzgerald, Rees & Sharkey. In 1998, he worked as in-house counsel for the Insurance Company of the West. From 2002-2015, he worked as the principal of his own law practice Single Oak Law Offices in Temecula, before joining Reid & Hellyer in October of 2015.

Mr. Johnson has been a member of the Riverside County Bar Association since 2010 and co-chairs the Solo/Small Practice Section of the Riverside County Bar Association. He also serves as a director on the governing board of Rancho Community Church in Temecula. He and his family volunteer at the homeless outreach on 4th Street in Downtown San Diego and at the Doors of Faith Orphanage north of Ensenada. He recently retired from coaching in competitive youth soccer. He has lived in Temecula with his wife and their two teenage daughters since 2003.

Reid & Hellyer President Michael G. Kerbs, in announcing Mr. Johnson’s promotion to shareholder, stated: “Chris was named a shareholder because as managing partner of our Temecula Office, he has solidified Reid & Hellyer’s presence in the Southwest Riverside community through his continued high quality of work and integrity.”

Headquartered in Riverside, California, and with offices in Temecula and Mission Viejo, Reid & Hellyer has been serving the Inland Empire for more than 100 years as one of the most-respected full-service law firms in Southern California, providing legal services in business and real estate litigation, real estate development, transactional law, immigration law, media law, bankruptcy and mediation. Reid & Hellyer serves individual and business clients of national, regional and local prominence.