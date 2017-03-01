The Law Office of Jack D. Brown, APC Merges with Shoup Legal

The Law Office of Jack D. Brown, APC has merged with the law firm of Shoup Legal, A Professional Law Corporation. Their offices are located at 29995 Technology Drive, Suite 101, Murrieta, California.

Jack D. Brown has been in practice for over 40 years, with his primary practice focus in general business and transactional matters, probate, wills, trusts, estate planning and corporations, LLCs and partnerships. Mr. Brown has had offices in the Temecula and Murrieta area since 2001.

Andrea Shoup has been in practice for over 10 years and focuses primarily in estate planning, trust administration, probate, and business succession planning.

“Ms. Shoup and Shoup Legal share the same values we do. We conducted an extensive search within our region looking for an opportunity like this. Shoup Legal exceeded our hopes for a firm we can combine with and continue the tradition we have for excellent service, and an environment that our clients and associates want to be part of,” he added.

Shoup Legal, A Professional Law Corporation can be reached at (951) 445-4114.