Free Legal Aid Clinic at the Ronald H. Roberts Temecula Public Library

Have a legal question? The Temecula Law Resource Center (TLRC) may be able to help! TLRC will host a Free Legal Aid Clinic on Wednesday, October 23rd from 10:30 am to 2:30 pm, where volunteer attorneys will provide free 20-minute consultations at the Ronald H. Roberts Temecula Public Library (30600 Pauba Road).

Areas of law covered will include, but are not limited to, civil law and family law. Registration is required by Monday, October 21st and space is limited. For reservations, please email attendee names, contact information, and area(s) of law to lawlibrary.temecula@rclawlibrary.org or call (951) 693-8902 to provide the necessary information.

The TLRC is a partnership between the City of Temecula and the Riverside County Law Library. For more information, please visit http://www.rclawlibrary.org/