Becoming Known as an Expert

When you have a business providing a service or product, growth will be stimulated as you become known as an expert in your field. How does one go about creating a positive brand and gain a reputation as a subject matter expert? There are a number of different ways to accomplish this task. It takes some work but can pay off with new opportunities and a greater market share.

One sure way to show your expertise is to write a book. This may include lessons learned and best practices. Most importantly include how your business can and have solved the problems that your customers have brought to you. Writing a book may sound like an overwhelming task but there are techniques for breaking down the project.

First put together an outline of the story you wish to tell. This will help you stay on track. Next, write your ideas down as they come to you. Carrying a deck of 3×5 cards is a great way to organize thoughts and ideas. When something comes to you, put it on a card. Then as you sit down to write, organize these cards by chapter and use them as starting points to develop an idea. To keep progressing, set goals. Figure out how much time you can commit to writing, whether it be a few pages a day or a chapter a week. You’ll know what you can do so make it fits your schedule. Stay on this timetable the best you can and before you know it, you’ll have a manuscript ready for publishing.

If you’re not ready for a book, consider writing short articles to publish in an industry related magazine, on your website or offering a printed copy available at your place of business. This will provide an additional service to customers and clients while showing your depth of knowledge.

One last popular method is creating a video and posting it on a sharing site. Some professionals will demonstrate simple home improvement work, automotive repair and other tasks where watching can help learn. Contact information is included prominently that many times results in new business. With a little imagination an interesting video can be created for any business.

No matter which method you choose be sure to share this information in your store and on your website. Let your customers get to know you.

Ted Saul is a business coach that assists with Business Plans and Project Management. He earned is MBA from Regis University along with a masters in project management. He is also ITIL 4.0 certified. Ted can be reached on LinkedIn or emailing TedSaulbiz@gmail.com.