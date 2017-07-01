Executive Profile – Doug McAllister

Doug McAllister has lived in the region for 30 years and is the author of The Sovereign Principles with several other books in the works.

Intro

I first moved to this region from San Diego in 1987 as a Pastor. I can remember when the first traffic signals were installed and what a big deal it was for Target to open in Temecula. Things have changed! What hasn’t changed is that I came here because I believed then that this region was going to be Southern California’s future. I was right.

Affiliations

Throughout the years I have been deeply involved in the fabric of our region. While the list of my affiliations would be much too lengthy for this space, I am probably most known for having the honor of serving as Councilmember and Mayor of Murrieta. Though retired from elected office, my efforts today remain extensive. Examples of my community involvement today include the many fine Chambers of the region, the Murrieta Temecula Group and leading the Men’s Ministry at The Bridge Church, in Murrieta.

Business Philosophy

In business and life, I believe that excellence is the essential, the more audacious the vision, the better, treating others as I’d like to be treated, the standard and that if I don’t quit, I can’t lose. Not content to just take up space and use up air, it is my intent to make a significant difference, leaving those around me better than I found them, business or otherwise.

Resume

Having served churches around the nation and in Australia, this pastor turned businessman turned politician (while still in business), has a unique professional history. Opening Glass Blasters in my garage in 1995, my wife Miriam and I outgrew that garage, building an award-winning sand carving business to include customers from all over the nation. My community involvement evolved to my first election to Murrieta’s City Council in 2003. After selling Glass Blasters in 2004 I dabbled in general business consulting relative to the government space before being recruited by Verizon to be their Director of Government and External Affairs. Upon Verizon’s decision to exit the west coast wireline business, I re-launched my consultancy, specializing initially in the not always pretty government/business dance. Having the ability to see the big picture along with the details needed to accomplish it, I am currently tasked by my clients, Fortune 10 to mom and pop, to resolve crisis, find solutions and advance projects that have stalled or are failing, saving millions, saving jobs, saving companies. That has led to opportunities to work with the private and public sectors to design and implement strategic plans, turn around failing organizations, improve organizational efficiencies, and more. An example of one of my current clients that calls upon all those skills is probably the one I am currently the most known for in this region, the Economic Development Coalition.

Favorite Things

My God, my wife, my family. Nothing else comes close.

Birthplace:

Indianapolis, Indiana