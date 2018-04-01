EXECUTIVE PROFILE | Andrea Shoup

We moved to Murrieta in 2012 after leaving the San Diego District Attorney’s Office, while my husband was an active duty Marine. We fell in love with this beautiful area, which has proved to be an incredible community in which to raise our four kids.

Affiliations

I am a member of the Trust and Estates section of the California Bar Association, the Temecula and Murrieta Chamber of Commerce, the Riverside County Bar Association, the Southwest Riverside County Bar Association, California Advocates for Nursing Home Reform, and am an accredited attorney with the United States Department of Veterans Affairs.

My Business Philosophy

I founded Shoup Legal, A Professional Law Corporation, on the belief that visiting an attorney’s office should be a pleasant experience, not an uncomfortable or intimidating one. I enjoy understanding the needs and concerns of my clients to provide efficient and effective solutions. My approach is to meet the needs of my clients with compassion, understanding, and sensitivity while maintaining the highest professional standards. I am committed to making a positive contribution in the lives of those I serve and I strive to provide a work product that is timely, accurate, and of value to my clients.

My Passion

I have a passion for helping and serving others. I am honored to assist my clients to protect their family through proper planning. When a family has suffered the loss of a loved one, I appreciate the opportunity to help the family navigate the difficult legal process while they process their loss. We take great pride in providing excellent and individualized attention to each client, helping them understand every step of the process, and ensuring each client feels comfortable with the service they receive.

Goals

I am extremely blessed. My goals is to be obedient to God’s will for my life while enjoying my beautiful family.

Educational Background

In 2002, I earned my Bachelors of Science Degree in Business Administration from California Polytechnic San Luis Obispo. I decided to pursue a law degree and graduated Magna Cum Laude from California Western School of Law in 2006. While in law school, I served as Editor-in-Chief of the California Western Law Review and was an officer of the Pro-Bono Honors Society.

Resume

In law school, I was an extern for the Honorable Irma E. Gonzales (Ret.) of the United States District Court for the Southern District of California. Following law school, I worked as a Deputy District Attorney from the San Diego District Attorney’s Office. As a felony trial attorney, I dedicated myself to ensure justice was serviced in every case. Since leaving the District Attorney’s Office in 2012, I founded Shoup Legal, A Professional Law Corporation, a boutique law firm serving estate planning, probate, and business succession planning needs.