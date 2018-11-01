Executive Profile: Charley Black

When I was growing up in Fallbrook in the late 1970’s and early 80’s, Temecula wasn’t even on our radar. At that time, “Rancho California” was simply a place you drove through on the way to our ski trips in Big Bear. Shortly after graduating from college, I took a job in 1988 with a small commercial real estate brokerage based in Carlsbad. By 1989, the Carlsbad operation closed down, but the broker said he still had an office (in a temporary trailer with a port-a-potty out back!) on Old Town Front St. in Temecula. I figured “what the heck” and I found myself selling and leasing industrial building in Temecula. It’s hard to believe I’ve been living and working in the Temecula Valley for 29 years.

Profession

Commercial Real Estate Broker since 1988. Co-founder of Lee & Associates Temecula Valley Office in 1999, having grown the office from 2 agents to 15 since origination. I specialize in Industrial real estate – both sales and leasing – in the Temecula Valley and Southwest Riverside County.

Family

I married my wife Michelle only 5 yrs. ago. We have 3 kids each from prior marriages, though we are “empty-nesters” as our youngest graduated high school last Spring. Michelle and I bought a great little place in the heart of Temecula’s wine country….only steps away from Wilson Creek and Monte de Oro wineries. So these days, my dogs and I find ourselves walking / running through beautiful vineyards instead of running into grazing sheep!

Business Philosophy

My goal as a commercial real estate broker is to always put my client’s interest above all else. I think I’ve usually been successful in this philosophy as the majority of my business transactions involve clients who I’ve worked with multiple times over 20-25 yrs. or more. They realize I’m not just in it for the quick buck, and they know I’ve got their back when it comes to our business transactions.

Favorite Sport

Golf is my #1 sport. I’ve been playing and competing in golf since I was 12 yrs. old. After playing 4 yrs. of collegiate golf, I had thoughts of turning pro. I think I made the right choice (for me) in choosing a business path. I think I’ve become a good commercial real estate broker and I probably didn’t have the game to become very successful pro golfer (those guys on tour are SO good!).

I still play just about every weekend with my buddies at Bear Creek Golf Club in Murrieta and still can take it under par every now and then. I turn 55 in about 18 months, and that’s the age when I can start competing as a Senior Amateur. Trying to compete against these 25 yr. old “flat bellies” who drive the ball 325 yards is hard work! I’m looking to playing against guys my own age again.

Other than golf, Michelle and I enjoy skiing together (she’s a better skier than I am) and enjoy our trips to Park City among other places.

Birthplace

I’m a native Californian, born in L.A., moved to Fallbrook when I was 11.

Education:

I graduated from Pitzer College, Claremont CA, in 1987 with a B.A. in Economics

Goals

Perhaps this is a bit corny, but I just want to be a good husband / father / son / friend, and to appreciate every day and remain thankful for all of the blessings in my life. Also, I hope to continue to grow and improve in my profession – I still enjoy my job. I hope to win a few Senior Amateur golf tourneys in the coming years, and I’m also excited about becoming a grandfather someday. Love those babies!