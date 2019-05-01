EXECUTIVE PROFILE | Brad Neet

I have been at Southwest Healthcare System for almost six years. Growing up in a small town in Illinois and then traveling to many states across the county, including Indiana, Texas, Wisconsin, and Nebraska, the Murrieta and Wildomar areas also have a “small town feel”. Yes, there is a lot more traffic, but the people are genuine and have always welcomed us and made us feel at home. The trait that my parents taught me growing up in a small community was to be involved and make a difference. Consequently, being involved in the community has always been a part of my life. The only legacy we leave is through our children and those that we have positively influenced. One can’t do that unless you are involved with your children and others in community activities and service groups.

Affiliations

Chair/Board Member of the Murrieta/Wildomar Chamber of Commerce, Vice Chair/Board Member of the United Way of Inland Valley, Board Member of Hospital Association of Southern California and United Hospital Association, Member of Southwest legislative committee, Member of Murrieta Temecula group, and supporter of Oak Grove Center, Boys and Girls Club, Michelle’s Place, and Susan G. Komen.

Business Philosophies

The number one priority of any organization that I have been a part of is culture. The culture of the organization will drive performance and engagement of team members. A poor culture will ultimately defeat any strategies or objectives. Our culture at Southwest is around relationships, striving for every individual that walks through our doors, team members, providers, volunteers, customers, patients and vendors to experience a relationship that touches the heart. By striving for this culture, we will be the best place to work and receive care.

Favorite Sport

Growing up I enjoyed football and basketball. As I have grown older, I enjoy golf so much more. An afternoon on the golf course with my family and/or friends is a wonderful experience.

Goals

To leave a positive legacy through my family and to lead with courage, transparency, joy, and compassion. Ultimately, leading with authenticity. I also hope to leave a legacy of mentorship. By helping others achieve goals and objectives, Ican positively impact their lives.

Industry accolades

Nebraska and Wisconsin Hospital Association award for Grassroots Advocacy. UHS Chairman’s Circle Award.

Mentors

I have had several CEO’s throughout my career that have provided valuable input into my leadership skills and business acumen. The one mentor throughout my life that has always been a strong supporter and yet willing to keep me both “in line” and provide constructive feedback is my Mom. She had a very successful career in nursing and provided me with unconditional love regardless of the circumstance. I make a point to continue calling her every day of the week. Finally, my lovely wife Kelli. She definitely keeps me humble and yet also willing to just listen and love me for who I am.

Favorite Reading

I love action and adventure stories including the characters of Jack Reacher, Mitch Rapp, Joe Picket, Alex Hawke, and Scot Harvath. I am currently reading a book entitled Flawless Execution by James D. Murphy.

Resume

I have been in healthcare for over 30 years when I began my career as a nursing assistant. I received an Associate and Bachelor degree in nursing from Indiana State University going on to obtain a Master’s in Business Administration at the University of Houston-Clear Lake. My nursing experience entails oncology, emergency care, trauma, and surgical intensive care. Relative to management, I began as a manager of an ICU in Houston and progressed to an Administrative Fellowship, Director of Nursing, Chief Nursing Officer, Chief Operating Officer and currently serve over 1,500 team members at Southwest Healthcare – Inland Valley Medical Center and Rancho Springs Medical Center.

Birthplace

Effingham, Illinois