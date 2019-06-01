EXECUTIVE PROFILE | Patrick Ellis

Patrick Ellis has lived in Murrieta for 7 years as the President/CEO for the Murrieta/Wildomar Chamber of Commerce. He and his family love the small town feel of Murrieta and are blessed to be able to provide a second to none educational experience within the Murrieta Valley Unified School District to his two children.

When we made the decision to move to Murrieta after receiving the offer to go to work for the Murrieta Chamber of Commerce in 2011, it was a little scary with the thought of moving two younger kids to a new community and schools, but it was the best decision we have ever made for our family.

Affiliations

I currently serve on the Murrieta Community Outreach (Food Pantry) board of directors as President, the EDC as a member at large, and I was appointed to the Riverside County Workforce Development Board by Supervisor Chuck Washington and am serving currently as the Vice-Chair.

Business Philosophies

I have two Business Philosophies that I reference on a pretty regular basis. First, I say a lot that I want us to fail and fail big. Failure is something to be embraced. Failure typically means that you are trying something new and challenging. I find that I have learned more from my failures in life than anything else. Second, I have a plaque in my office that says “Do Epic Sh%t.” I have never seen a plaque that says “Do Mediocre Stuff” so I always try to go big!

Favorite Sport

Dodger Baseball!! I grew up 10 minutes from Dodger Stadium, so I have a deep-rooted love for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Baseball itself. I also love to play golf. I don’t get to as much as I would like, but I get to play enough to not complain.

Goals

My goal is to try to always do the best I can for my family.

Mentors

I have had a lot of mentors in business over the years, but my ultimate mentors were my parents. My Mom and Dad taught me everything I know about hard work, dedication, trust and respect for work.

Favorite Reading

I love anything from Stephen King and Dean Koontz, but the book that changed they way I read fiction was a book titled Bless Me Ultima by Rudolfo Anaya.

Resume

I have been in the Chamber industry now for over 12 years. I can’t imagine doing anything else at this point. I have done almost every kind of job over my career from flipping burgers at Bob’s Big Boy Jr. to cement grooving on dairy farms in the Pacific North West.

Birthplace

San Gabriel, CA