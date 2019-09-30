EXECUTIVE PROFILE | Esther Phahla

Esther Phahla has been a Temecula resident for 23 years.

BUSINESS PHILOSOPHY:

Close Personal Attention. At Esther N. Phahla, CPA, A Professional Corporation, we provide Tax planning and Tax preparation services to our clients’ diverse needs using a Close Personal Attention. Our mission is to provide Tax Planning that puts you at ease! Having enough money to reinvest in your business. Tapping into an ongoing supply that can fund your retirement. Enjoying life more, knowing you have discretionary monies to do so. And that’s only the beginning. You will save more money on taxes than you ever imagined! Through proactive tax planning strategies legally and ethically within the IRS tax code to help you keep more of what you earned.

AFFILIATIONS:

American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, California Society of Certified Public Accountants, American Institute of Certified Tax Planners, National Association of Tax Professionals, Susan G. Komen Inland Empire (Past Board Member), Toastmasters International District 12 (Past District Director), Rotary Club of Temecula (International Service), Temecula Chamber of Commerce (Board Member).

GOALS:

To continue to help Small Business Owners and Individuals design an optimal tax strategy to keep more of what they earned. It’s not how much you make. It’s how much you keep.

INDUSTRY & ACCOLADES:

2016 Woman to Watch – Experienced Leader by the CALCPA and AICPA and their Women’s Initiatives Executive Committee; 2016 President’s Distinguished District 12 by Toastmasters International; 2014 Lead by Example by the American Woman’s Society of Certified Public Accountants; 2014 Excellence in Marketing by Toastmasters International; 2014 Spirit Award by Region 10 Toastmasters International; 2013 Sterling Business of the Year by the Temecula Chamber of Commerce; 2013 “40 Under Forty” by the Murrieta Chamber of Commerce; 2013 one of the 25 Most Powerful Women in Public Accounting by the CPA Practice Advisor, Best Selling Author – “Why Didn’t My CPA Tell me THAT”; 2012 Division Governor of the Year and 2012 Lydia Boyd Leadership Excellence Team by Toastmasters International District 12.

MENTORS:

My mother and late brother taught me a lot through serving our community. My husband planted a seed by encouraging me to start my own business. That gave me unlimited possibilities that I could be a superb mom, wife and a career woman. I also have plenty of mentors through the organizations that I serve and in return I pass it forward to my mentees.

FAVORITE READING:

I enjoy reading business, biographies and spiritual books. One of my all time favorites is the 12 week year by Brian Moran & Michael Lennington. This book taught me how to break down my goals in 12 week increments and allow the 13th week to celebrate instead of planning for a whole 12 months. You get more done in 12 weeks than others do in 12 months.

FAVORITE SPORT:

Soccer and Martial Arts.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Masters of Science in Taxation, Golden Gate University, San Fancisco, CA

Certified Public Accountant, California Board of Accountancy

Certified Tax Strategist, American Institute of Certified Tax Planners

Law Degree, University of Kwazulu Natal, South Africa

Law Degree, University of South Africa

RESUME:

President & CEO, Esther N. Phahla, CPA, A Professional Corporation.

BIRTHPLACE

Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa