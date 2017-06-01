Financial Accounting Services Relocating June 1st

Financial Accounting Services Inc. (FAS) has announced plans to relocate effective June 1, 2017. We are not moving far but we are moving to a larger space with a first-floor access. Both of which are needed to better serve our growing client base.

FAS will begin operations from the KDM Building at 41635 Enterprise Circle North Suite A-on the same side of the street and just a short distance from our current location.

The new office space will be twice as large and provide plenty of easy access parking.

We are very excited about this and plan to celebrate our new home with an open house on July 20, 2017 from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm. We will have our ribbon cutting at 4:00 pm.

We would consider it an honor if you could plan to join us!