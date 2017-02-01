Coldwell Banker Commercial SC Announces Sale of 22 Commercial Acres in French Valley

A 22-acre parcel of land, located at the northwest and southwest corners of Winchester Road and Pourroy Road, just sold for $7 million.

The seller in the transaction was represented by Janet Kramer of Coldwell Banker Commercial SC. “I think this sale represents the continuing recovery of our market,” said Kramer. “Formerly the ‘path of progress,’ French Valley is now the ‘place to be’ for retailers and more residential communities.”

The buyer intends to revise the parcel map to include 5 acres of multi-family, retaining the prime pads along Winchester Road for retail.

