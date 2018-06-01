The 5% Solution

First-time homebuyers face several challenges, not the least of which is coming up with the money for a down payment. If you only have $10,000 to put down, that limits your options.

I’m Scott Chappell, and I’ve been working with buyers and sellers for more than four decades. With the median price of a home in Temecula approaching $450,000 and Murrieta at almost $425,000 it’s nearly impossible to come up with a big enough down payment on ad suitable home. Let my offer you my 5% solution.

With my experience and connections with lenders, I can put you in more home than you may have imagined. Call me and let’s discuss your possibilities. I’ll guide you step by step through the process of buying your first home. My team and I look forward to helping you get the home of your dreams.

Whether you choose to live in Temecula, Murrieta, Wildomar or anywhere else in the amazing Temecula valley, I can help you. Call me at (951) 313-4350 or email me at scottlouischappell@gmail.com. Helping buyers and sellers for over 40 years, we’re Liberty Real Estate Services.