The Effinger Group Expands Real Estate Operations into the Temecula Valley

The Effinger Group headed by longtime industry veteran Kirk Effinger has expanded their real estate-oriented operations into the greater Temecula Valley. As part of Windermere Homes & Estates, The Effinger Group brings industry expertise and the strength of a regional brand that has 17 offices and over 800 agents throughout much of Southern California.

“We began operations several years ago focusing on North San Diego County and were based in Escondido,” said Effinger. “With so much growth occurring in the greater Temecula Valley and up into Menifee we decided to also grow our business by turning much of our attention in this direction.” The Effinger Group is a family affair at present, with Kirk’s talented graphic designer/daughter Kelly serving as Marketing Director, his son Sean working as a real estate agent, and Kirk’s brother Lynn recently joining the group as Director of Community Outreach and REO Services.

“Lynn is well established in Temecula Valley where he has lived since 2005,” said the elder Effinger brother. “Lynn is an excellent networker and community service advocate, and he brings with him nearly four decades of experience in the housing and REO industries.” The Effinger brothers grew up in and around the real estate business. Some of their earliest memories are of accompanying their father on construction sites, doing construction cleanup as boys and, as teenagers, spending vacation days working as laborers on some of those sites.

It’s important to Kirk to be involved in his community. He and his wife Kaye recently moved to Murrieta from Escondido. Over the years he has volunteered and served on numerous commissions and non-profit boards. He is currently Vice-Chairman of the Board of

Palomar Health Foundation, also serving as its Finance Committee Chair, and he chairs the Independent Citizen’s Oversight Committee at Escondido Union School District. This commitment to community is testimony to the same service and commitment he extends to every client in his professional life.

It is also noteworthy to mention that Kirk is a veteran of the United States Air Force, having served during the Vietnam War on various bases stateside and overseas.

For over 25 years Kirk worked in various positions sales and management positions for several notable mortgage companies. His reputation for quality customer service and honest dealings ensured a steady clientele based on referrals from satisfied past clients, as well as real estate agents, CPAs, and bankers. Today as a REALTOR®, and as the head of The Effinger Group, Kirk is putting his talents and diverse background, along with those of his experienced team, to work for buyer’s and seller’s throughout North San Diego County and the Temecula Valley.

To learn more about Kirk Effinger and The Effinger Group you may visit theeffingergroup.com or call 619-200-3387. CA DRE Lic.#00817186.