Welcome to the REALTOR® Report 2.0

My name is Adam A. Ruiz and I have recently taken over the duties of this report. After decades of services to the community and the real estate industry, Gene Wunderlich has retired. He leaves behind a legacy that won’t be forgotten, and big shoes to fill, but I will do my best and am honored to have been mentored by him for the past few years.

For those of you that don’t know me, I am a Real Estate Broker and one of the Government Affairs Directors for SRCAR. I have been licensed since 2000 and earned my California Broker’sLicense in 2005. I have been very involved locally as well as at the State and National level.

I became a Government Affairs Director with SRCAR in July of 2020. If we haven’t met yet, I look forward to meeting you soon. If we have met before, I’m looking forward to seeing you in person soon too!

This report might look a little different but should still deliver you the same information as before. I will probably make some additions and modifications as time goes on. If there is something you are used to getting that is missing, please feel free to reach out to me.

A quick note on the market – Inventory remains low and as a result prices continue to increase. March was a booming month as you can see by the increases across the board. If you’re selling your home, you will likely receive multiple offers within hours, and you can expect it to sell in just days.

If you are looking to buy, you need to be patient and diligent because it’s slim pickins out there. Our cities have development going, with more on the books so that should help alleviate some pressure in the future. An interesting fact from the Wall Street Journal.

There are more real estate agents in the US than there are homes for sale. I guess everyone wants to join in on the fun of selling real estate!

I am excited to be taking over this responsibility as I know some of you really look forward to this report each month. Bear with me on the transition and I promise to do my best.

Looking forward to seeing you all very soon!

Adam A. Ruiz, Government Affairs Director

Southwest Riverside County Association of REALTORS