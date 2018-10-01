Getting the Most from Your Tablet

Hard to believe that the introduction of the first computer tablet took place about eight years ago. In 2018 it has been estimated that 1.28 billion people around the world will have used one of these devices at least once and that 152 million tablets will be distributed worldwide.

So, what are all these people doing with these tablets? Some are playing games, while others are managing lives and businesses. Readers keep up with the latest information by turning to online media or new books. These are common but how about some uses that are easily overlooked. Here are a few.

TV/Entertainment – Apps from the most popular streaming services are available along with services provided by networks. Keep up with your favorite TV show, movie or enjoy reruns of the classics. With the right equipment you can also send what you’re viewing to your big screen.

Medical – Most likely your doctor or medical group has a portal that allows you to request appointments, send messages or received encrypted copies of tests reducing the amount of time spent on the phone. On-line care apps are available to consult with a doctor about routine issues. This proves especially helpful in the afterhours when other facilities are not available. Note, if a life threatening emergency takes place, still call 911.

Education – Online courses have been available for quite a while now, but new levels have been reached in education and training. With the aid of tablet you can complete a degree program, start a new career or simply learn about a topic of interest. There is also tutoring apps available for most subjects that can provide the little extra help a student of any age might need. And since this all done on a mobile device, the work can be completed with an internet connection.

Augmented Reality (AR) – These apps allow for an interactive experience of objects and subjects. The presentation is “augmented” by computer generated perceptual information to help it come alive. For example you can explore the brain, the universe and learn to play the piano.

How do you find these? Go out to the app store on your devices and start your shopping. Many times they are categorized but subject and cost. Here you can read reviews and descriptions of the apps too.